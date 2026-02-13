Omar Alderete Injury: Unlikely for FA Cup

Alderete (undisclosed) is not expected to be available for Sunday's FA Cup match against Oxford United, manager Regis Le Bris told media Friday. "Omar struggled with his foot at the end of the Liverpool game," Le Bris explained. "He got a kick two weeks ago, I think. Probably, he will rest this weekend."

Alderete picked up a knock in Wednesday's game against Liverpool, and it seems the coaching staff doesn't want to risk him in a Cup game against a lower-league side. Alderete is expected to use the time off to recover ahead of the EPL clash against Fulham on Sunday, Feb. 22.