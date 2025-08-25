Omar Alderete led the Sunderland attack with two shot attempts (zero on goal) and registered one accurate cross for the second successive appearance Saturday as The Black Cats fell 2-0 to Burnley. In addition to his efforts to bolster the attack, the defender also led Sunderland's defensive effort with five clearances and made two tackles (one won) and two interceptions. Omar Alderete will look to cement his place in the Sunderland backline before he is potentially crowded out by the return of injured defender Luke O'Nien (shoulder) who is set to miss at least one additional league fixture.