Omar Alderete News: Fit for bench
Alderete (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Chelsea.
Alderete has returned to play Sunday, although only in a limited capacity, with the defender fit for a bench role. He will hope to find the field for some minutes, as he served as their lead center-back much of the campaign. That said, he heads into the final match of the regular season with nine clean sheets in 32 appearances (32 starts).
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