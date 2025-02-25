Fantasy Soccer
Omar Alderete headshot

Omar Alderete News: Makes 11 clearances vs Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Omar Alderete generated one tackle (one won), 11 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Betis.

Alderete led Getafe in clearances as usual during the match, but couldn't help them avoid the home loss. He has 144 clearances in 23 starts in the season, averaging over six per game. The centerback also won eight duels and five aerials before subbing off in the 84th minute.

