Omar Alderete News: Opens scoring with header

Alderete scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Las Palmas.

Alderete scored the opening goal for Getafe in the 19th minute with a powerful header. He was solid defensively in the first half contributing to 10 clearances and two tackles during the game but struggled as Las Palmas mounted their comeback after Getafe went down to 10 men. Alderete will look to lead the defense more effectively against Espanyol on Friday.