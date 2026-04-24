Omar Alderete News: Option for play

Alderete (undisclosed) is an option for play again as the club prepares to face Nottingham Forest on Friday, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "For Omar, it was just that point. Last week we were just on the edge, so we didn't mention it, but it was important for the game, and it should be OK for tomorrow."

Alderete had to leave the last match early, but is already back in the saddle and set to play, with the defender deemed fit again. The club receives a major boost in the backline as their primary defender returns to action, likely to return to a starting role. He has shown his worth since joining the club this campaign, recording two goal contributions and eight clean sheets in 29 appearances (28 starts).