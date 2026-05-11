Omar Alderete News: Strong defensively in clean sheet
Omar Alderete registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Manchester United.
Alderete delivered a strong defensive performance, leading his side with three interceptions to match his season high, along with five clearances and two tackles to help secure his 10th clean sheet in 31 starts this season. The centre-back has now recorded at least one tackle in nine of his last 10 matches.
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