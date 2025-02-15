Omar Alderete News: Three shots in win

Alderete recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Friday's 2-1 victory against Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Alderete tied a season high with three shots Friday, however he failed to put one on target. He was excellent on the defensive end too as he made 11 clearances for the fourth time in his last five appearances, while adding one interception and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.