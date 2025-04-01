Omar Campos Injury: Out with knee injury

Campos will be sidelined for an unknown number of weeks while he recovers from a grade two MCL strain, according to the club.

Campos left the field with a problem due to the poor condition of the pitch Saturday in Guadalajara, and he's now expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. The full-back had been limited to a substitute role, so his absence is mostly a blow to the team's depth. Luckily for them, Carlos Rotondi (ribs) might return soon to claim his place on the left flank. Otherwise, versatile Jose Ignacio Rivero should continue to fill in for the injured pair.