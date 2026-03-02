Omar Campos News: Key assist in win

Campos assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Monterrey.

Campos's pass created the space for the second Cruz Azul goal Saturday in their 2-0 win over Monterrey. In addition to supplying his first assist of the campaign, the wide-midfielder managed five tackles (three won), one interception and two clearances in support of the defense. After missing the first two fixtures of the campaign due to injury, Campos has made six successive appearances (four starts).