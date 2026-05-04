Omar Campos News: Logs assist in win

Campos delivered an assist, made two tackles (one won) and three clearances and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlas.

Campos was solid defensively but his biggest contribution definitely came on the attacking end as he assisted Christian Ebere for his team's second goal in the 55th minute. This was just the second assist of the season for the full-back, who had most of his fantasy floor tied to what he can provide on the less glamourous end.