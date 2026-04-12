Omar Campos News: Scores equalizer versus America

Campos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against America.

Campos opened his Clausura 2026 scoring count with an unorthodox thigh finish in first-half stoppage time during the draw. With a fit-again Carlos Rotondi starting at left wing-back, Campos moved to the opposite flank, where he couldn't generate many crosses but still got involved in both attacking and defensive tasks. Other than Saturday's goal, he has provided an assist and is averaging 1.7 tackles per game across 12 league games this year.