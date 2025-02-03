Omar El Hilali News: Assists game winner

El Hilali assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Real Madrid.

El Hilali recorded the assist that helped give Espanyol the much needed win Saturday. This was his second assist in three matches for his first goal goal contributors of the season. He has been a solid right back as he averages about 3.4 tackles and clearances per game, becoming a quality defender in La Liga since making his debut back in 2022.