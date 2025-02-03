Fantasy Soccer
Omar El Hilali headshot

Omar El Hilali News: Assists game winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

El Hilali assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Real Madrid.

El Hilali recorded the assist that helped give Espanyol the much needed win Saturday. This was his second assist in three matches for his first goal goal contributors of the season. He has been a solid right back as he averages about 3.4 tackles and clearances per game, becoming a quality defender in La Liga since making his debut back in 2022.

Omar El Hilali
Espanyol
