Omar Fayed News: Joins Frosinone

Fayed has completed a transfer from Fenerbahce to Frosinone and signed a four-year contract.

Fayed played at Arouca and Beerschot in the last two seasons, accumulating 25 appearances, while he never debuted with Fenerbahce. He broke out at El Mokawloon in his home country and at Novi Pazar. He has five caps with Egypt under his belt. He'll look to compete with Ilario Monterisi, Gabriele Calvani, Giorgio Cittadini and Kevin Akpoguma.