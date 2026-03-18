Omar Govea Injury: Out Wednesday

Govea is unavailable for the midweek clash with Leon due to a muscular discomfort he suffered during Tuesday's training session, the club reported Wednesday.

Govea is believed to be dealing with a minor issue and will work towards returning in the weekend's visit to Monterrey while Brian Gutierrez takes his spot in the starting lineup against Leon. The experienced midfielder started in nine of the previous 10 Clausura 2026 contests, taking part primarily in ball distribution duties.