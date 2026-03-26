Omar Govea News: Picks up fifth yellow card

Govea will be suspended for the next league contest versus Pumas after receiving his fifth yellow card of the campaign, according to the FMF official website.

Govea is now unavailable for the 13th Clausura week following his return from a minor injury. The midfielder will consequently see his next chance to play in an April 11 visit to Tigres. He has been a consistent contributor of passes and defensive stats, so those duties will fall to Fernando Gonzalez and Brian Gutierrez in the match against the UNAM side. Additionally, Efrain Alvarez and Roberto Alvarado could take more corner kicks while Govea is banned.