Omar Govea News: Picks up potential injury

Govea (suspension) left the pitch after suffering an apparent muscle problem during a friendly matchup versus Atlas, Alan Alberdi of Bolavip.com reports.

Govea is banned due to yellow card accumulation ahead of the week 13 game against Pumas, after which his status will need to be assessed. He had recently missed one match due to a hamstring blow, but it appears the new issue is a calf injury, and its severity remains unclear. He's a regular starter when healthy, so his absence forces the team to a change, with both Fernando Gonzalez and Brian Gutierrez expected to be more involved in holding midfield while Efrain Alvarez and Roberto Alvarado gain a few corner kicks.