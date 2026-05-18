Omar Govea News: Scores vs. Cruz Azul

Govea scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.

Govea netted Chivas' lone goal with an unstoppable shot from outside the box, but the midfielder also looked active as a playmaker with 13 crosses and seven corners. Govea saw regular playing in the postseason since Chivas was missing several players due to NT duties, but for the most part, he didn't have a lot of fantasy upside.