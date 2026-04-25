Omar Govea News: Starts versus Tijuana

Govea (calf) has been included in the starting XI for the regular-season finale against Xolos.

Govea is back with the team following a one-month recovery from injury. He's reportedly fully fit and could be an important piece of Chivas' midfield in the final rounds. He's expected to remain in contention with Fernando Gonzalez and Brian Gutierrez and could occasionally take set pieces away from Efrain Alvarez and Roberto Alvarado.