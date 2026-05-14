Omar Marmoush News: Back-to-back games with goal
Marmoush scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Marmoush entered the starting XI Wednesday as Erling Haaland was given some rest, producing a strong 79 minutes of play. Despite a few poor attempts, the forward would still earn a goal, finding the net in the 40th minute. The Egyptian now has back-to-back games with a goal, a bright spot after seeing limited time much of the campaign. He now has three goals and three assists in 20 appearances (eight starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omar Marmoush See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team3 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics45 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List51 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2973 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2973 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omar Marmoush See More