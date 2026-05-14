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Omar Marmoush News: Back-to-back games with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Marmoush scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Marmoush entered the starting XI Wednesday as Erling Haaland was given some rest, producing a strong 79 minutes of play. Despite a few poor attempts, the forward would still earn a goal, finding the net in the 40th minute. The Egyptian now has back-to-back games with a goal, a bright spot after seeing limited time much of the campaign. He now has three goals and three assists in 20 appearances (eight starts).

Omar Marmoush
Manchester City
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