Omar Marmoush News: Bags assist

Marmoush assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 11th minute.

Marmoush would find an assist Saturday on the club's only goal of the match, finding Bernardo Silva in the 31st minute. This is his third assist of the season, with one only two league games ago. He has three assists compared to his one goal this season, a rare sight for the forward who is usually a clinical goal scorer.