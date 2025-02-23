Omar Marmoush News: Busy despite loss

Marmoush recorded four shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Liverpool.

Marmoush had another solid day, though he just couldn't find the back of the net, at least from an onside position. The striker continues to take a large role in the absence of Erling Haaland, though it's hard to see him falling out of favor even when Haaland is back fully fit. Marmoush was at the center of everything going forward combining well with all of the other attacking threats surrounding him, especially Jeremy Doku.