Omar Marmoush News: Earns assist

Marmoush assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Marmoush was handed a starting role Saturday and did not waste his chance, linking up with Nico O'Reilly for a 14th-minute goal. This is his second assist of the season and is now up to three goal contributions in 15 appearances. This is the second straight start for the forward, as he has started to see more time lately, with five starts since Jan. 24, only seeing two before that this campaign.