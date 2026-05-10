Omar Marmoush News: Finds back of net
Marmoush scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.
Marmoush would enter later in the game as a substitute Saturday, a normal role for the forward this campaign, playing 30 minutes. He would earn a rare goal for this season, set up by fellow forward Erling Haaland in the 92nd minute for the final goal of the contest. Marmoush appears to be making some bright spots in a disappointing season time-wise this campaign, as he is up to give goal contributions after netting seven goals last season, possibly hinting at a future move for the Egyptian.
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