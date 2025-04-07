Omar Marmoush News: Four shots, no goal
Marmoush recorded four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United.
Marmoush wasn't able to make it a fourth straight match with a goal Sunday despite his four shots, with three of the shots finding the target but saved. Outside of the shots, he was relatively quiet, not seeing a chance created or cross. However, this shouldn't be a common occurrence for the Egyptian, as he is expected to fill the shoes of Erling Haaland (ankle) while he is out, likely to see another goal contribution soon.
