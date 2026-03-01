Omar Marmoush News: Four shots, no goal

Marmoush had four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

Marmoush would earn four shots Saturday but was unable to bag a goal in consecutive games, only seeing one of his shots hit the target. However, he does have nine shots in the past two gams, showing a decent output. The club may have to turn to him more over the next few games, with Erling Haaland (undisclosed) feared to be missing time, so it does bring solid confidence that he is finding some decent success already.