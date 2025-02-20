Omar Marmoush News: Nearly scores free kick

Marmoush had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against Real Madrid.

Marmoush was put in a big role Wednesday, seeing the start at forward against Real Madrid after Erling Haaland was benched following a slight injury. He did his best to be productive and find the net but to no avail, notching two shots and five crosses. His best moment came late into the contest, nearly banging home a free kick that was only spoiled by the crossbar, then bagging an uncredited assist after the ball fell to Nico Gonzalez for City's only goal of the contest.