Omar Marmoush headshot

Omar Marmoush News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Marmoush scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Crystal Palace.

Marmoush got back on the scoresheet Saturday, seeing a goal in the 36th minute of the contest. This makes it four goals in the last five outings, scoring in three straight games just a match ago. He now has six goal contributions in 10 league appearances since joining the club, all of which being goals.

