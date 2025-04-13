Omar Marmoush News: Nets equalizer

Marmoush scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Crystal Palace.

Marmoush got back on the scoresheet Saturday, seeing a goal in the 36th minute of the contest. This makes it four goals in the last five outings, scoring in three straight games just a match ago. He now has six goal contributions in 10 league appearances since joining the club, all of which being goals.