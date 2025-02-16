Omar Marmoush News: Nets first half hat trick

Marmoush scored three goals to go with four shots (three on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Newcastle United.

Marmoush made waves with his breakout performance since joining City, with the forward providing a first half hat trick, finding the back of the net in the 19th, 24th and 33rd minute. These are his first goal contributions since joining the team, with the forward having one disallowed in his debut. He also added four shots and five crosses, a spark plug that City appeared to need after a midseason slump.