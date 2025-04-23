Omar Marmoush News: Records three shots

Marmoush generated three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Marmoush made it two straight games without a goal Tuesday after seeing three in his past four outings before this spell, although he did still record three shots. However, it was at least his fifth straight outing with three or more shots. He remains at six goals in 12 appearances in league play since joining City.