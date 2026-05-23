Omar Mascarell Injury: Suffers possible serious injury

Mascarell was substituted off in the 52nd minute of Saturday's clash with Real Oviedo after suffering a possible serious muscle injury.

Mascarell was visibly affected and in tears as he was helped off the pitch in the 52nd minute after suffering what initial indications suggest could be a serious muscle injury in the adductor area, having required medical attention on the field. The injury adds further sadness to what has been a bitter end to the season, with the club also suffering relegation to the second division. Mascarell ends the campaign as one of the most important figures in both midfield and defense, finishing with two goals and two assists alongside 48 tackles, 35 interceptions, 84 clearances and 17 blocks across 30 appearances (26 starts).