Omar Mascarell News: Assists against Espanyol

Mascarell assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Espanyol.

Mascarell played a simple pass into Samu Costa, who turned and finished, giving him his second assist of the season. The defensive midfielder has not contributed much going forward this year, but this match was a step in the right direction with his chance creation. He has also recorded 34 tackles and 26 interceptions, numbers that rank highly among La Liga defensive midfielders. His next fixture will be against Elche, who sit 18th, making it a favorable opportunity to build on his attacking output while continuing his strong defensive form.