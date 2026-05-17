Omar Mascarell News: No longer banned

Mascarell will be eligible going forward after serving a one-match La Liga suspension.

Mascarell could appear either in midfield or central defense, having played both roles over the last few weeks before his suspension. He had just scored his second goal of the season during his last performance against Getafe. However, he holds much more value in terms of passes and defensive contributions. His return will push Manu Morlanes or David Lopez to the bench, depending on whether he's used in the middle or back line.