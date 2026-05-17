Omar Mascarell headshot

Omar Mascarell News: No longer banned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 6:15pm

Mascarell will be eligible going forward after serving a one-match La Liga suspension.

Mascarell could appear either in midfield or central defense, having played both roles over the last few weeks before his suspension. He had just scored his second goal of the season during his last performance against Getafe. However, he holds much more value in terms of passes and defensive contributions. His return will push Manu Morlanes or David Lopez to the bench, depending on whether he's used in the middle or back line.

Omar Mascarell
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omar Mascarell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omar Mascarell See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
297 days ago