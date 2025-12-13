Mascarell had a rare involvement in offensive play as he surprised the opposing defense with a chip shot from outside the box in the 82nd minute, and completed a pass that led to Vedat Muriqi's goal in the 89th of the match. The midfielder opened his scoring and assisting counts in his 10th appearance of the 2025\/26 season. Unfortunately for Mallorca he'll be away on international duty with Equatorial Guinea over the next few weeks, so Manu Morlanes and the no longer banned Samu Costa will have the task of maintaining a high level in the club's holding midfield.