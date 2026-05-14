Omar Mascarell headshot

Omar Mascarell News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Mascarell will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Mascarell picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Levante. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the engine room for Mallorca this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Manu Morlanes and Sergi Darder getting larger roles for that game.

Omar Mascarell
Mallorca
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