Omar Mendoza Injury: Not in squad Friday

Mendoza has been excluded from Friday's visit to Necaxa, according to reporter Marcos Arellano.

Mendoza is likely struggling with an injury, and it's unclear how long he'll be ruled out. However, he has recorded only 32 minutes of play across the last three games, with Jaime Gomez deployed at right-back during that period. The 36-year-old will be an avoidable fantasy asset if he continues to lack form and fitness in the final stretch of the season.