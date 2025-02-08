Omar Mendoza News: Strong effort against San Luis

Mendoza recorded three tackles (two won), four clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 1-0 win over Atletico San Luis.

Mendoza was busy in defensive tasks while creating a big scoring chance in 90 minutes played during the derby. The right-back remains the only member of Gallos' four-man defense who hasn't been sent off this season, and he has racked up multiple tackles and clearances in each of his last four matchups. However, he has failed to produce a goal or assist over that period.