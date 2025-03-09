Omar Moreno News: Scores goal in draw

Moreno scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Pachuca.

Moreno featured as a center-forward and stood out as his side's lone scorer after beating Eduardo Bauermann to a long ball and shooting from a tight angle in the 50th minute at Pachuca. The youngster's two goals in six appearances (four starts) are the joint-most on the squad in the Clausura 2025 tournament. That record exceeds expectations for a player who was originally considered to be a substitute option but has benefited from the absences of Luis Amarilla (undisclosed) and Yoel Barcenas (knee).