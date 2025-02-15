Omar Moreno News: Scores in draw

Moreno scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Santos.

Moreno opened the scoring via left-footed finish in the 23rd minute against the Laguneros. The young forward notched his first Liga MX goal after 18 matches played (three starts) since his debut in 2023. He has featured longer than usual in an offensive role over the last two games, but he could see that involvement reduced with the no longer injured Luis Amarilla back in contention.