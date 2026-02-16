Omar Moreno News: Three shots in away win

Omar Moreno had three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Santos Laguna.

Omar Moreno took three shots as his side won 2-1 away to Santos Laguna. This was the third time in the last five matches that he has taken three or more shots. The midfielder has scored once and assisted once this season. He was substituted after 23 minutes in the previous game, but retained his starting place for this game.