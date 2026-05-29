Omar Moreno News: Will join Puebla for Apertura

Moreno has transferred to Puebla following his time in Mazatlan, the team announced Thursday.

Moreno had attracted some attention as an interesting attacking prospect despite playing for a weak team over the first few years of his career, but an injury limited his momentum in the previous campaign. He'll now hope to get back on track as he competes with Edgar Guerra, Kevin Velasco and Brayan Garnica for minutes in La Franja's rotation. The 21-year-old has produced three goals plus one assist across 39 Liga MX appearances so far.