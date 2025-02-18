Omar Traore News: Bright display in attack

Omar Traore registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Mainz.

Traore was one of the only good performers among Heidenheim's attacking or midfield players in their 2-0 loss to Mainz. In 90 minutes played, he created two chances, completed two of his four dribbles, and made nine passes into the final third. He did only manage to make one accurate cross in eight attempts, but he more than made up for it in the rest of his effort. Heidenheim will need the German to contribute once again in Thursday's clash with København in the Conference League.