Omar Traore headshot

Omar Traore News: Picks one match suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Traore will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Traore accumulated five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the game against Wolfsburg on March. 29 after the international break. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with Sirlord Conteh likely starting in his place on the right flank.

