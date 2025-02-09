Omar Traore News: Sends five crosses

Traore had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus SC Freiburg.

Traore registered at least one accurate cross for a seventh straight outing and is up to nine accurate crosses in that span. He also accounted for more than one chance created for a third time in five appearances. On the other side, this marked the first time in nine appearances that he failed to record a tackle won.