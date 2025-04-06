Fantasy Soccer
Omar Valencia headshot

Omar Valencia News: Assists with lone chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Valencia had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing once accurately, making four interceptions and six tackles (winning four) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Chicago.

Valencia set up Serge Ngoma in the 41st minute assisting the Red Bulls' first goal while leading the team in interceptions and tackles. Valencia has two assists and three chances created across his last three starts.

Omar Valencia
New York Red Bulls
