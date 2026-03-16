Omar Valencia News: Comes off bench
Valencia recorded three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.
Valencia replaced Matthew Dos Santos in the 77th minute and recorded eight passes and a tackle. Valencia has appeared three times this campaign, all as a substitute.
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