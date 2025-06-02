Fantasy Soccer
Omari Glasgow headshot

Omari Glasgow Injury: Will represent Guyana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Glasgow has been called up by Guyana for the Wolrd Cup Qualification CONCACAF games against Nicaragua and Montserrat on June 7 and June 11, respectively.

Glasgow has been bench option in the frontline for Chicago this season. He will miss Saturday's match against D.C. United due to the call-up but should return in time to face Nashville on June 14. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.

Omari Glasgow
Chicago Fire
