Omari Glasgow Injury: Will represent Guyana
Glasgow has been called up by Guyana for the Wolrd Cup Qualification CONCACAF games against Nicaragua and Montserrat on June 7 and June 11, respectively.
Glasgow has been bench option in the frontline for Chicago this season. He will miss Saturday's match against D.C. United due to the call-up but should return in time to face Nashville on June 14. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.
