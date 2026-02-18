Omari Glasgow News: Loaned to USL

Glasgow is heading to USL team Monterey Bay on loan from Chicago Fire for the 2026 regular season, his parent club announced Friday.

Glasgow will gain some experience in a lower-level league as he attempts to show more of his skills on the wings. He already spent a previous loan spell with Loudon United in 2025, in which he provided two assists across 13 matches played (five starts). He then returned to Chicago but failed to play a role before being loaned again.