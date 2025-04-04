Omari Hutchinson Injury: Doubtful Saturday

Hutchinson (hamstring) is facing a late fitness test for Saturday's clash with Wolves, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "It was a physical game, we've got players coming back from injury, so it's going to be late judgments on how everyone is tomorrow and then we'll make our final decisions."

Hutchinson suffered a hamstring injury during the international break and hasn't been training. The winger now will hope to pass the late fitness check and get back on the pitch Saturday. If he can't play then it would likely mean another start for Nathan Broadhead against Wolves.