Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Omari Hutchinson headshot

Omari Hutchinson Injury: Knee injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hutchinson is set to miss at least one match with a knee injury, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "It's not very, very serious but he will definitely miss the next game and possibly more."

Hutchinson came off with a knee injury during the second half against Manchester United. The hope was it was just soreness after he rode a few heavy tackles, but instead it appears Hutchinson is set for a spell on the sideline. Samuel Szmodics could take on a larger role with Hutchinson injured.

Omari Hutchinson
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now