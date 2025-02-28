Omari Hutchinson Injury: Knee injury confirmed

Hutchinson is set to miss at least one match with a knee injury, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "It's not very, very serious but he will definitely miss the next game and possibly more."

Hutchinson came off with a knee injury during the second half against Manchester United. The hope was it was just soreness after he rode a few heavy tackles, but instead it appears Hutchinson is set for a spell on the sideline. Samuel Szmodics could take on a larger role with Hutchinson injured.